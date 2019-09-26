Two arrested after allegedly stealing from two Wake Forest grocery stores

WAKE FOREST., N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrest Oxford couple wanted in connection to a pair of grocery store thefts in Wake Forest.The couple was identified as Allen Ray Ferrell, 29, and Ashley Jordan Kirkman, 23, both of 8509 Crawford Currin Road, Oxford. The couple allegedly stole items from a Target and Lowe's Foods.Wake Forest Police have charged both Ferrell and Kirkman with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.