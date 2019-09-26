Two arrested after allegedly stealing from two Wake Forest grocery stores

WAKE FOREST., N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrest Oxford couple wanted in connection to a pair of grocery store thefts in Wake Forest.

The couple was identified as Allen Ray Ferrell, 29, and Ashley Jordan Kirkman, 23, both of 8509 Crawford Currin Road, Oxford. The couple allegedly stole items from a Target and Lowe's Foods.

Wake Forest Police have charged both Ferrell and Kirkman with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake forestcrimetheft
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Parade of Homes: This $2.9M Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool
Witnesses: Cary woman predicted own death before being strangled
NAACP suspends Gatewood after sexual harassment allegations
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leads the state in 2019 SAT scores
Fire destroys 40-year-old furniture maker in Rocky Mount
New law sets aside millions for mental health personnel in public schools
Show More
Hospitals restrict access as RSV cases pop up sooner than usual
2 Wake County detention officers fired after allegedly assaulting inmate
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News