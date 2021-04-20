Two arrested in Rhode Island accused of killing 15-year-old Harnett County boy

Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the killing of a 15-year-old Harnett County boy.Dalton Davis was shot and killed Monday, Apr. 12 in the 100 block of Cimarron Drive.Tommy Jackson, 23 of Sanford, and Jesse Richardson, 26 of Fayetteville, were both charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.They were taken into custody in the state of Rhode Island with the assistance of Middletown Police Department, Newport Police Department and Rhode Island State Police on Saturday, Apr. 18.Jackson and Richardson were in possession of a handgun and operating a stolen vehicle at time.Both men will be extradited back to Harnett County.