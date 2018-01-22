Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were killed and 2 others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two brothers and a friend were killed and two others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brothers Juan and Carlos Gomez, 19 and 17, along with 18-year-old Erick Avila, a family friend, were killed in the wreck. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of Forestville Road and Buffaloe Road just before 2 a.m.



Investigators say the young men crossed the center line and collided with an SUV. Troopers say Avila was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in that car were sent to Wake Med Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Troopers are investigating to see whether alcohol played a role and say speeding was a factor in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

Carlos and Juan Gomez were former students at Franklinton High School. Juan withdrew in 2016 and Carlos withdrew in 2014.

Their parents told ABC11 Juan was planning to attend community college to learn a trade.

Carlos was working at a local restaurant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashinvestigationtraffic fatalitieswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News