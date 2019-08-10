Two charged in 2016 Durham murder

Officers responded to a shooting call near East Main Street and Elm Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2016. When they arrived, officers found Owens lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A grand jury issued indictments this week charging 24-year-old Brandon Patterson and 24-year-old Eric Holland with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in this case.
Holland is incarcerated in the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held on a federal detainer.
Patterson is not in custody at this time.
"If you have information please come out and help solve the case because we want justice," Owen's mother, Joyce Jones, told ABC11 in 2017.
Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.