Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man

Two people are charged with the murder of a Henderson man. (Credit: Vance County Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSON (WTVD) --
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael Bowes of Henderson, according to the Vance County sheriff.

John Jefferson, 23, and Tynetta Mayfield, 17, both of Henderson have been charged with his murder.

Michael Bowes



Bowes was found dead in his car on a private farm path on Washout Road in Vance County on Sunday around 1 p.m.

He has been missing since December 21st at 2:30 a.m.

Both suspects are currently in the Vance County jail, being held without bond.

Other charges may be pending.
