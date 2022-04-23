Rocky Mount police investigating after death of 2 children

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the suspicious death of two children.

Rocky Mount Police responded to a call at the 900 block of Drew Street for an "Assist E.M.S" call for service for two unresponsive juveniles at around 9:30 Saturday morning. When EMS arrived a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister were taken to UNC Nash Healthcare. Both were pronounced dead at UNC Nash Healthcare.

According to officials, the Department of Social Services are also actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.
