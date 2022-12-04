2 children killed in overnight fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Two children died and two adults were injured in an overnight house fire in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The Salisbury Post reported Saturday that the Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services were called to a home at about 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, flames and smoke were showing from the residence, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

At the time of the fire, there were four people inside the home. Two children were deceased when found by firefighters. An adult in the home was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.

Details on the age of the victims or injured have not been released. One firefighter was treated on scene and then taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center, out of an abundance of caution.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Salisbury Fire Marshal's office and Salisbury Police are investigating.