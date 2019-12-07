Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials said a Saturday afternoon high-speed chase ended with a car crash in Northern Durham County.Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said deputies were running a speed check along U.S. 501 when they spotted a vehicle going 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver gave chase.NC Highway Patrol Troopers said the vehicle was going at least 110 mph when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and flipped along North Roxboro Street near the intersection of Quail Roost Road near Rougemont.The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital by ambulance and will face charges for the crash.There is no word on the condition of the driver and passenger at this time.