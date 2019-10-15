Two fires at Durham car wash less than 24 hours apart ruled to be arson

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both fires at a Durham car wash that happened less than 24 hours apart have been ruled to be arson.Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi confirmed the cause of the fires.Tin City Hand Car Wash on the 1000 block of Fayetteville Street caught fire again, with firefighters responding Tuesday morning around 3:30. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but caused heavy damage to the roof and inside of the structure. There were no injuries.ABC11 news crews were there to capture huge flames coming from the roof.Monday morning around 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the same building.Anyone with information about either fire should call either Assistant Fire Marshal Ashley Fletcher or Fire Inspector Darius Ricks at (919) 560-4242.