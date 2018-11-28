FORT BRAGG

Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Fort Bragg

WASHINGTON --
The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S. servicemen killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

They are Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, age 29, of Lexington, Virginia; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, age 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, age 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

They were killed in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort braggsoldiersmilitaryarmyafghanistanFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FORT BRAGG
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
Ft. Bragg soldiers prepare massive Thanksgiving meal
Fort Bragg soldier identified in deadly motorcycle crash
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
More fort bragg
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Crash shuts down I-95 southbound at I-40 interchange in Johnston County
Advance Auto Parts moving HQ to Raleigh, adding 435 jobs to Triangle
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Show More
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
More News