Two hit, one killed after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville overnight, killing one and sending the other to the hospital.Fayetteville police say they responded to the parking lot of Quick Stop Discount Tobacco on Grove Street and discovered the two had been struck. One person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Their names haven't been released.Police believe the two were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot after a possible argument. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made yet.Fayetteville Police ask that anyone with information contact them at (910) 366-5853 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).