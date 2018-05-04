Holly Springs police say they've arrested two teenage thieves and, in the process, solved several crimes in the southern Wake County town.According to court documents, police were investigating a number of thefts over three days in late April when they identified two suspects.The search warrant that names 18-year-old Martin Woodard and 16-year-old Dylan Wade also notes that they are students at Holly Springs High School.Most of the thefts were packages stolen from the front porches of homes in the Holly Glen subdivision just off Avent Ferry Road.Wade's address is in on Avent Ferry just down from the Holly Glen entrance.He is charged with two counts of theft and with attempting to break into a car.Woodward faces the exact same charges.In the search warrant, a Holly Springs investigator writes that two bicycles were also stolen in the crime spree.The investigator says the boy's parents brought them to police headquarters to be interviewed and that Woodward admitted to the thefts and named Wade as his accomplice.