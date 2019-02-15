RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Two people were hit and killed by Amtrak trains on the same Raleigh-to Charlotte route Thursday afternoon, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
The deaths happened 30 minutes apart, one in Concord and the other in Raleigh, the N&O reports.
Around 3 p.m., a person was hit on Motor Pool Street off of Hillsborough and Gorman streets in Raleigh.
The other death happened at 3:30 p.m. in Concord. Police tweeted that a person was hit at Corban Avenue near Cabarrus Avenue.
The News & Observer also reported that there were a total of 35 passengers on the train heading from Raleigh to Charlotte, and there were 50 passengers aboard the train heading from Charlotte to Raleigh.
CPD has completed its investigation of the individual struck by a train at Corban Avenue near Cabarrus. All units are clearing the area at this time / ral. #CPDNC_News pic.twitter.com/nGqigd8OVe— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 14, 2019
No passengers or crew were reported to have been injured in the accidents.