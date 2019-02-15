2 people hit, killed by Amtrak trains on same Raleigh-to-Charlotte route just 30 minutes apart

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a train hit and killed a person on Thursday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people were hit and killed by Amtrak trains on the same Raleigh-to Charlotte route Thursday afternoon, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

The deaths happened 30 minutes apart, one in Concord and the other in Raleigh, the N&O reports.

Around 3 p.m., a person was hit on Motor Pool Street off of Hillsborough and Gorman streets in Raleigh.

The other death happened at 3:30 p.m. in Concord. Police tweeted that a person was hit at Corban Avenue near Cabarrus Avenue.
The News & Observer also reported that there were a total of 35 passengers on the train heading from Raleigh to Charlotte, and there were 50 passengers aboard the train heading from Charlotte to Raleigh.

No passengers or crew were reported to have been injured in the accidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train accidentdeath investigationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pres. Trump defends decision to declare emergency to fund border wall
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at work
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
Hundreds of Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
Police interviewing 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident
NC Auto Show to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
More officers sent to Cumberland Co. middle school after threat
Show More
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Police investigate reported stabbing in Wake Forest
Garner man charged in shooting that injured 2 Walgreens workers
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
More News