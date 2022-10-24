How 'Two Men a Truck' is using Hulu Ad Manager to grow beyond city limits

LANSING, MI -- "I have actually had a couple of friends message me or they will send me a picture and just be like 'Oh my gosh! I saw your ad on Hulu!' And I was like, 'Oh yeah, I placed that,'" says Greg Kohler, Digital Advertising Team Lead at Two Men and a Truck.

The business has become one of the fastest-growing franchised moving companies in the country. "Two Men and a Truck got its start truly as a family company," says Randy Shacka, President of Two Men and a Truck. "A mom and two boys had an old 1966 Ford pickup truck and utilized that to haul yard debris, moving items whenever it was needed in the community," he adds.

Fast forward 35 years later, Two Men and a Truck has grown both domestically and internationally with more than 300 locations worldwide. "It's been a great growth path for Two Men and a Truck," says Shacka, "We have done that through great partnerships with franchisees."

At the early stages of franchising the company, a big part of their marketing strategy was placing Yellow Pages ads, face-to-face relationship building, and through printing and brochures. Now, "our mindset is to try to expand our digital footprint, be where our customers are," says Greg Kohler. "If we know they are searching for moving companies and then going to social media platforms or watching Hulu, 'How can we get them there?" Kohler adds. That's where Two Men and a truck decided to try Hulu Ad Manager, a self-service advertising platform designed to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to connect with their audience.

"So, the Hulu Ad Manager, we have been using it for about two years," says Kohler. "It really has opened the ability for us to advertise on Hulu at a local level."

Trying to grow beyond their city limits, Two Men and a Truck used the ad tech platform to tailor their national product to local audiences across their franchises. "While we started off from a national level and we still run national campaigns on Hulu, it's talking to the franchises and saying 'Hey!, we can direct your dollars significantly more to these local markets.'"

Two Men and a Truck now love being featured on Hulu. "From a brand protection standpoint, we are comfortable showing on the Hulu network because it's all high-quality programming," concludes Kohler.

Sponsored by Hulu Ad Manager