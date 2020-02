Fayetteville police are looking for two men linked to a robbery at a convenience store.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are looking for two men connected to an armed robbery at a convenience store earlier this month.The two entered the Circle K at 1300 Hope Mills Road on Feb. 8, according to a release. They stole cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets. One was armed with a gun.Photos of the men were captured from the surveillance system.Anyone with information should call Detective J. Arrington with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-8798 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).