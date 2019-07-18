2 men at large after robbing ABC store, leading officers on multi-county chase

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men accused of robbing an ABC store at gunpoint and then leading officers on a multi-county chase.

According to a release, it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the liquor store on US 70 West near Mebane.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies responded to a robbery call, and when they got there, they discovered that two men had brought handguns into the store and demanded money and booze.

Officials said they took a customer's wallet, the cash register drawer and two bottles of liquor.

After they fled the scene, a witness was said to have followed them, until officers intercepted them and began pursuit.

The chase ended in Durham following a collision between a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser and the suspect's gray Chevrolet Malibu.

One man jumped from the car and left the area on foot; the other drove off. Officials said the cruiser was too heavily damaged to pursue the suspect's car.

The suspects are described as two young males, who are believed to have short hair. They were wearing black hoodies, dark pants, sunglasses, gloves and ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Jeff Ray at the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2975.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughdurhampolice chaseliquorarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Goat found wandering around Durham
Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender, NC police say
Show More
Heat index could top 110 this weekend
Wasp spray being used as dangerous meth alternative, police say
Kyoto Animation fire kills 33; suspect screams 'You die!'
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
State agency investigating 'Stayumbl' driver for possible insurance fraud
More TOP STORIES News