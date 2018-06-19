Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are still searching for the suspect in a carjacking. (WTVD)

MORRISVILLE --
Morrisville Police say two children who were taken in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon have been found safe.

Kalil Juwan Stewart



It started around 5 p.m. in the area of NC-54 at McCrimmon Parkway.

When police arrived, a woman told officers she was fighting with her boyfriend when she was physically removed from her car.

Two children, ages three and four, were in the car at the time.

The male suspect fled the scene in the car.



Durham police chased the suspect for a short while. The pursuit ended at McDougal Terrace in Durham.

The suspect, Kalil Juwan Stewart, 26, of Durham, is still at large.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News