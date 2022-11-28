2 charged in February shooting death of Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been charged in the February shooting death of a Fayetteville man, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have charged David Bowman and Michael Schlegler with the murder of Omar Baker.

Baker, 40, was killed on Feb. 7, near Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road.

Schlegler, 37, of Charlotte, is in the custody of the Sampson Correctional Institution.

The other suspect, Bowman, 31, of Fayetteville, is not in custody. Detectives are asking for help finding Bowman. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding Bowman's whereabouts is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or (910) 323-1500. . Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.