Two people taken into custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham

Two people were taken into custody after a search warrant was served at an Extended Stay in Durham Wednesday morning. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people were taken into custody after a search warrant was served at an Extended Stay in Durham Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers located a vehicle at the Extended Stay at 3105 Tower Boulevard that they believed has been involved in a crime.

Officers attempted to serve a search warrant at one of the rooms, but the people inside did not come to the door.

Daniel Platt, left, and Brandy Nunn



After some negotiation, the two residents were taken into custody.

Daniel Rolando Platt, 24, and 30-year-old Brandy Nunn were taken into custody without incident.

Platt was charged with committing three armed robberies within the past six days:

Investigators charged Platt in connection with the following armed robberies:

  • May 3 at 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Leon Street. A woman was getting out of her car when a man got out of a black SUV, pointed a gun at her chest and grabbed her purse.

  • May 5 at 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 700 Morreene Road. A man was working on his car when a man jumped out of a black SUV, placed a gun against the victim's torso and took his wallet and cash.

  • May 7 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 4230 Garrett Road. A woman was getting some items out of her car when a man pulled up beside her, pointed a gun at her and took her purse.


On Wednesday, investigators recovered two guns and items belonging to the robbery victims. One gun had been reported stolen in Durham County.

Police and SWAT teams respond to incident at the Extended Stay Hotel on Tower Blvd. in South Durham



Platt has been charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Nunn was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting, delaying and obstructing officers. Her bond was set at $5,000.

No one was injured.

The robbery investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365, Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
