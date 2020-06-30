Two women injured when shots fired into car on Fayetteville road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two women were found shot along a road in Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Dispatchers received a call that someone had fired into a car at the intersection of Murchison Road and Bragg Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found the car stopped in the left turn lane and two women who had been shot.

Police say at least four shots were fired into the silver Chevy Malibu.

The victims were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon with the Aggravated Assault Unit at (910) 758-6700, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHS to test all nursing home residents, staff
Reward increased for info in death of Bragg paratrooper at OBX
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond
Show More
ABC Commission threatens bars that violated COVID-19 rules
Hot & Humid Wednesday
Rescan your TV TODAY: ABC11 changes frequencies
NC Senate Bill 168 causes controversy, protesters ask Cooper to veto
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
More TOP STORIES News