Two women injured when shots fired into car on Fayetteville road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two women were found shot along a road in Fayetteville Monday afternoon.It happened around 12:45 p.m.Dispatchers received a call that someone had fired into a car at the intersection of Murchison Road and Bragg Blvd.When officers arrived, they found the car stopped in the left turn lane and two women who had been shot.Police say at least four shots were fired into the silver Chevy Malibu.The victims were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.Police are still looking for the shooter.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon with the Aggravated Assault Unit at (910) 758-6700, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.