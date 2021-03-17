u.s. & world

Texas man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

WASHINGTON -- District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man near the vice president's residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.

The man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Harris and her husband have not moved in yet because of renovations to the home in northwest D.C. near the U.S. Naval Observatory. She's staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

Metropolitan Police said Paul Murray of San Antonio was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

No one was injured. The Secret Service referred questions to the Metropolitan Police.

It wasn't clear if Murray had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dctexasarrestweaponswashington d.c.kamala harrisu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: When severe weather will arrive today
Google to create hub in Durham, add 1,000+ jobs
Triangle, Sandhills prepare for severe weather headed to NC
Local scientists help shape CDC advice on in-school social distancing
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Virtual vigil held in Triangle following deadly shootings in Georgia
Fayetteville bar to remain closed as pandemic enters 2nd year year
Show More
Unemployed struggle to receive benefits one year into pandemic
LATEST: Cooper says all NC adults will be able to get vaccine May 1
Real estate program aims to increase Black homeownership, agents
NC man faces terrorism charges after dozens of explosives found
NC's 'Booze It & Lose It' campaign begins on St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News