Teen's claim of being beaten by officers over mask are false, Texas school says

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A Texas school district pushed back against allegations that a student was targeted by staff members and brutally beaten by school officers for improperly wearing her COVID-19 face mask.The student's mother, Shanna Proctor-Lyons, said her daughter had a broken hand as well as head and knee injuries after three officers took her into a private room without any surveillance cameras or police body cameras."I just lost it," she said. "I couldn't understand why my 15-year-old was beaten so badly. They didn't have any reason why."Her daughter, Kaidence Lyons, said she was walking down a hallway when a staff member started yelling at her for not wearing her mask correctly.The school district, Clear Creek ISD, said it reviewed surveillance video and conducted interviews to determine that those allegations were "false and defamatory.""We can unequivocally state that criminal charges and student discipline action were not about face coverings," the district said in a statement.But the school district did not address Lyons' accusations that she was brutally attacked by school officers after being taken into a private room without surveillance cameras."The most telling part of the school district's disgraceful statement is what it does not say," the Lyons' family attorney said. "It does not argue that a school employee never led Kaidence to sit alone in a private room, away from any video surveillance. It does not dispute that three school resource officers went into that room- where a teenage girl waited, vulnerable and alone- and viciously beat her. And it does not explain why she was handcuffed without ever being told that she was under arrest. In the best interest of Kaidence, and all the children of the Clear Creek ISD, we sincerely hope that the administration discontinues these retaliatory scare tactics against Kaidence and her family. Instead, we ask that they act with transparency and a spirit of accountability for the violent attack of a child that happened within the walls of one of their schools."Read Clear Creek ISD's full statement: