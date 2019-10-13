Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Driver ejected from car in Fayetteville crash dies
Show More
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
Woman accused of kidnapping NC 3-year-old caught, police say
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
More TOP STORIES News