Twin brother of Chicago Bears player electrocuted at Duke Energy substation in Wake County

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police identified the missing man found dead at the Duke Energy substation Sunday morning as the twin brother of Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the Duke Energy substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads around 9 a.m. after an employee found 25-year-old Tyrell Antar Cohen's body inside the perimeter.

Authorities believe Tyrell died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.

"I lost my brother, my twin, myself," Tarik said in a tweet Monday. "What a great man he was. I'm glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I'll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god."

He continued: "While we appreciate the condolences thoughts and prayers, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time. Let us grieve. Please and thanks. Long live Me."

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Tyrell was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.

Tarik tweeted that he had last been seen at Hero's Pub & Sandwich Shop on Friday night -- a five-minute drive from where his body was found.


Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday before Tyrell went missing.

"We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department," Baker said.


Foul play is not suspected in the case.

The Chicago Bears released a statement Sunday evening writing: "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones."



Tarik Cohen grew up in Bunn and graduated from North Carolina A&T State University.

