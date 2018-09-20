FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --In response to flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Tyson Foods, Inc. is sending teams to prepare meals for those affected by and responding to the disaster in Fayetteville.
The company's "Meals That Matter" mobile disaster relief truck will begin setting up at the Walmart on South Raeford Road this evening.
We're serving free meals @Walmart in the @CityOfFayNC area.— Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) September 19, 2018
Please share this post and help us serve those affected by and responding to recent disasters. #MtMFlorence #MealsThatMatter pic.twitter.com/zQt1QGRBxm
Free, hot meals will be provided beginning Thursday at 11 a.m.
Thank you to our disaster relief partners @HuggHallEquipCo & @TeamRubicon! #MealsThatMatter— Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) September 19, 2018
Tyson Foods is also organizing a distribution network with local authorities and disaster relief organizations to deliver meals to flood victims in the Fayetteville area.
The company employs 6,000 people throughout NC.
