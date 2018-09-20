Tyson to provide meals to Florence victims and responders in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
In response to flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Tyson Foods, Inc. is sending teams to prepare meals for those affected by and responding to the disaster in Fayetteville.

The company's "Meals That Matter" mobile disaster relief truck will begin setting up at the Walmart on South Raeford Road this evening.


Free, hot meals will be provided beginning Thursday at 11 a.m.


Tyson Foods is also organizing a distribution network with local authorities and disaster relief organizations to deliver meals to flood victims in the Fayetteville area.

The company employs 6,000 people throughout NC.

