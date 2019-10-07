Uber driver shot in head while dropping off passenger in Raleigh

Happening now: A driver has been taken to the hospital after her vehicle was shot several times. Happened on Hill Street/New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. She drove to East Street/New Bern to call for help. RPD not sure if she was injured by bullets or shattered glass.@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xO2XqGJ2P2 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) October 7, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Uber driver was injured after shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh Monday morning.Raleigh police say a woman was driving for Uber on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. The woman was shot "on the top of the head" while dropping off a passenger, according to police. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.Her injuries aren't considered life-threatening. At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.