shooting

Uber driver shot in head while dropping off passenger in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Uber driver was injured after shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh on Monday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said a woman was driving for Uber on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. The woman was shot "on the top of the head" while dropping off a passenger, according to police. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.



Her injuries aren't considered life-threatening. At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
Two men die in Asheboro plane crash
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Rev. Franklin Graham addresses political climate in prayer
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Show More
Durham 9-year-old girl writes book inspired by her father
70s all week
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Duke falls to Pitt 33-30 after 23-point comeback
More TOP STORIES News