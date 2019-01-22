Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs for wheel

SACRAMENTO, California --
It was not a great night on the road for a California Uber driver who had only one arm to use to keep a passenger from going for his steering wheel.

Dax Castro posted a dashcam recording of his struggle with a man sitting in his front seat.

According to Castro on Facebook, the ordeal took place as he was driving the passenger to a downtown Sacramento location, all while traveling at freeway speeds.

"You gotta let go, man!" Castro told the passenger.

In response, the unidentified passenger told Castro, "You gotta trust me, brother," and "I love you, brother."

Castro is then seen slowing the vehicle down while trying to keep the man away from the wheel.

The post went on to mention that the passenger was later arrested after registering a 0.19 blood alcohol content.

"I almost died!" Castro stated in the posting. "But obviously I'm thankful that I'm alive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ubercaught on camerarideshareattackcaliforniau.s. & world
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
Man pleads guilty in 2015 shooting that killed toddler in Chapel Hill
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
Walgreens employee accused of stealing opioid pills from Apex store
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in school bus shooting
Show More
Police union to hold fundraiser for Officer Ainsworth and family
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day
Supreme Court sides with Trump, allows transgender restrictions in military
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
More News