'The woman was hitting me': Uber driver attacked by female passenger in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver attacked by female passenger in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston Uber driver plans to stay on his ride-sharing job, but he also plans to be more cautious about whom he lets in his car.

Arthella Perkins, 46, said he was assaulted by a female passenger overnight. He had responded to a ping on the Uber app.

"As soon as she got in, she started giving me strange directions," he said.

Perkins said that the woman became more agitated when he started calling her "ma'am" and playing Christian music.

From southwest Houston, the journey ended on a dead-end street off Cullen.

"I kept asking her for an exact address and she couldn't give one," he said. "Then she started getting mad."

Perkins said she started using abusive language and then escalated to hitting him on the back of his head.

"I didn't know if she had a weapon in the bag she brought with her, " he said.

When he called 911 for help, he said she became more agitated.

"The 911 operator kept asking me to spell the street name and I said I couldn't because the woman was hitting me, and then she grabbed my cell phone," Perkins said.

Perkins was able to retrieve his phone and Houston police arrived shortly thereafter.

The passenger was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Perkins said he was told she will face charges of assault and interfering with the 911 call.

"I was an Army medic for 22 years," he said. "And I've never been through anything like this before."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultuberHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News