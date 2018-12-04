I-TEAM

VIDEO: Uber Eats delivery passenger caught stealing packages, couple says

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple living in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood told the ABC7 I-Team a food delivery man stole their packages on his way out the door.

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO --
A couple living in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood told the ABC7 I-Team a food delivery man stole their packages on his way out the door. They blamed an Uber Eats driver and his so-called accomplice.

"I'm furious, it shouldn't be happening," says Hayley, who did not want to give her last name. "First of all it's a safety issue; there's only supposed to be the driver that, you know."

Haley showed Consumer Investigative Reporter Jason Knowles security footage. On it, the Uber Eats delivery driver pulls up, a passenger gets out with the ordered food and gets buzzed into the mid-rise apartment building.

Later on the footage, when the mystery passenger leaves, he isn't empty handed; he has two packages in his hands. The boxes go into the backseat of the Uber Eats car, where there appears to be more boxes.

"It is the holidays, everyone's ordering gifts," says Hayley. "And we don't want anyone else's stuff to get stolen."

Hayley was not the Uber Eats customer, but said her packages, seen on the video, were taken from inside the condo building.

She said the merchants replaced her items.

"Well, there was motor oil, dental floss, and eye and ear protection for the shooting range because my husband is a vet," she said.

The resident who ordered the food through Uber Eats provided the I-Team with screen shots of the pizza order. It was registered as being "completed" just seven minutes after the time stamp on the video shows the car in question leaving.

Hayley filed a police report and her husband tweeted Uber.

"I think it's ridiculous that Uber has been so unresponsive when they have the information, when they have the data, they have the car, the driver's license plate, the driver and they've done absolutely nothing about it," she said.

So the I-Team contacted Uber, who replied, "...Our support team strives to provide high quality customer service each day and we are disappointed this standard wasn't met here."

Uber said representatives spoke to Hayley and her husband, who shared a recorded phone conversation:

Uber Manager: "Obviously there has been pretty poor support experience... one, we apologize for this pretty poor experience, but then also I can let you know that the driver in question who did take your packages is permanently deactivated from Uber, and also we are working with any inquiries that we get from police on this matter."

Uber also told the I-Team that it "permanently removed" the drivers' "access to the platform."

Hayley said the vetting process hasn't worked. Uber maintains that "delivery-partners," who are the drivers and sole food deliverers, go through a screening process prior to gaining access to the app. A spokesperson also confirmed with that the passenger who delivered the food was not the "delivery partner." Uber said that is a violation of its terms and conditions.

If you're ordering food on an app it will usually have driver information and a picture. Uber Eats even provides the make and model of the vehicle and the license plate. You should use it to make sure the right person is making your food delivery.

To protect holiday packages you can have them delivered to UPS or Fed Ex drop off locations, or an Amazon Locker. You can also require a signature at drop off.

MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREVENT PACKAGE THEFTS

Holiday package theft: 10 tips to keep your mail safe

USPS: Postal Inspectors offering mailing tips to secure your holiday shipments

Fed-Ex: How are people preventing packages from disappearing?

Consumer Reports: How to Keep Your Holiday Packages From Being Stolen
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
I-Teampackage thefttheftuberfoodconsumerChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: NC had 'good shot' at Amazon HQ2, but HB2 'still causing heartburn'
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
I-Team: If it flooded before, then it flooded again - why restore that property?
More I-Team
Top Stories
Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill
Raeford man, a Retired Army Golden Knight, remembers skydiving with George H.W. Bush
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
NC State Board of Elections investigates possible election fraud in Bladen County
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Autism-friendly 'Elf The Musical' performance scheduled at DPAC
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
More News