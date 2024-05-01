Clashes break out at UCLA between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters | WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- Chaos erupted at UCLA late Tuesday as protesters violently clashed at a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The clashes continued for more than two hours - into early Wednesday - after law enforcement didn't immediately respond to the scene, according to our sister station KABC. Meanwhile, brawls continued to escalate with people getting beaten and barricades being used as weapons.

The violence escalated just before 11 p.m. PST when counter-protesters surrounded the encampment. There were multiple occasions when fireworks were thrown inside the encampment. People were also seen using sticks as weapons during the skirmishes.

A chaotic scene unfolded at UCLA where clashes broke out on campus.

It's unclear how many people have been injured.

Officials with the LAPD and California Highway Patrol arrived on scene overnight. However, more than two hours of clashes passed with no uniformed campus police or LAPD officers on scene.

ALSO SEE: 13 protesters arrested at Princeton: 'We prayed and sang together while zip-tied'

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support," Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, said in an email to UCLA's campus newspaper, the Daily Bruin. "The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end."

Incidents of violence were breaking out between competing protest groups on the UCLA campus as police maintained their distance.

Mayor Karen Bass, who is in Washington, has spoken to UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi about the situation, according to a spokesperson.

RELATED: Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in custody; Hamilton Hall, encampment cleared at Columbia: NYPD

"LAPD is responding immediately to Chancellor Block's request for support on campus," spokesperson Zach Seidl wrote on social media.