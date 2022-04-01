Pysanky by Basia: Saving the world one Ukrainian Easter egg at a time.

EMBED <>More Videos

Pysanky by Basia: Saving the world one Ukrainian Easter egg at a time.

YARDLEY, Pa -- Basia Andrusko has been writing Pysanky since she was a child, etching ornate designs on everything from chicken, finch and quail eggs to ostrich, emu and rhea eggs.

Pysanky comes from the word pysat, which means to write. Pysanky is the plural form of the word, and Basia describes it as almost like hieroglyphics.

A sheaf of wheat, for example, stands for prosperity and bountifulness; horses or rams stand for strength. The color blue stands for good health and white for purity.

She makes Pysanky jewelry and holds classes, teaching others the more than 2000-year-old tradition.

When Christianity was adopted in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv in 988, Pysanky became part of the Easter tradition with the eggs in Easter baskets.

Basoa says Pysanky were considered good luck charms and the art was passed down through the generations.

A single egg can take her anywhere from 30 minutes to 50 hours, depending on the size of the egg and the intricacy of the design.

She says legend holds that there's a monster chained to a cliff somewhere in western Ukraine. When there are many eggs that are written that year, his chains will tighten up and goodwill prevails over evil for one more year. And so, she says, everyone who writes Pysanky is saving the world one egg at a time.

Pysanky by Blanka
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Festival 2022: What you need to know
EF-1 tornado touched down near RDU, NWS confirms
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
LIVE: Last words from UNC, Duke before Final Four game
House passes bill to limit cost of insulin to $35 per month
Watch for scammers, as Final Four tickets most expensive in history
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
Show More
At 100 years old, oldest active park ranger retires
'Definitely a crisis': Third of US teens struggle with mental health
'Perfect storm': Sports historians give insight on Duke-UNC Final Four
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Old Fashioned Chicken Salad
More TOP STORIES News