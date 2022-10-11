'My heart breaks': Ukrainians in the Triangle react to latest attacks by Russia

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recent Russian attacks in Kyiv are drawing widespread condemnation from international leaders, and concern from Ukrainians in the Triangle, some of whom are refugees who recently arrived in the United States.

"Some people say that to us that it's possible, but we (didn't) believe, because it's our neighbor. And on February 24th when this started, it was awful, and we were very afraid," said Renat Karobka, inside the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Durham.

The studio's owners are sponsoring Renat, his wife Inna, and their son, all of whom have been in Durham for the past two months. Most of the staff at the studio are Ukrainian, including manager Konstantin Karchanov.

"I still have family there, and friends. Trying to keep in touch. But for example yesterday, there was lots of cities without power. So you couldn't reach friends and family," Karchanov said.

Renat's brother is in the Ukrainian military, and his parents remain in the country.

"My heart breaks. I'm very worried for our parents and my brother," Korobka said.

Nataliia Bondarenko is a fellow refugee, who has been in the United States for nearly four months. While in Ukraine, she was the head of a school in Mariupol.

"I've talked to one of my ex-colleagues. She has a classmate of her child whose mother died yesterday after she took her child to kindergarten," Bandarenko said.

"Winter's coming. In peacetime, Ukraine was not self-sufficient in the production of glass for windows. Now you have a huge demand, and I am sure the main objective of this bombardment is to make sure Ukrainians freeze," said Oleh Wolowyna, Vice President of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina.

Wolowyna expressed worry as temperatures drop, though expressed pride in how the military has defended the country thus far.

"The reaction of the Ukrainian people is, no matter what, we are standing firm, and we are doing everything in our power to defend our country and our existence," said Wolowyna.

Both Bondarenko and the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina are raising money to support several causes related to Ukraine's efforts, from defense to refugee resettlement.

Tuesday night, there will be a rally outside the State Capitol in support of Ukraine from 6:30 to 8:00.