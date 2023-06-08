Popular garden inspired pop-up dry bar opens permanent location in Raleigh

RALEUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular pop-up dry bar in Raleigh has now become permanent In North Raleigh.

Umbrella in the Garden will serve garden-inspired nonalcoholic cocktails surrounded by greenery at its new spot at Norwood Gardens.

After doing about 40 pop-up spots and events around the Triangle this year, the owner decided the bar was a good fit for a permanent pop-up. The bar features a bar and seating for about 20.

"So many things are alcohol centric. You go to a brewery, you go to a restaurant, or you go to like even yoga and then mimosa or something. So, we're kind of trying to break that a little bit as something new," Bar owner Meg Paradise said. "If you make it more accessible and you make it easier, it'll catch on. And it is catching on because each week we're like doubling our staff because last weekend we had three events in the garden."

Paradise said Umbrella dry bar will soon open a flagship location in Downtown Raleigh and the location will be announced soon.