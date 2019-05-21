Unarmed security guard shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed in an alleyway near a parking deck Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.



Allied Universal, a security company recently hired to patrol Durham parking decks, confirmed the killed security guard was employed with the company.

"We are extremely disheartened about this tragic incident where one of our unarmed Security Professionals was shot and killed while on duty at the City of Durham's parking garage in North Carolina. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Further questions should be directed to the Durham Police Department, who are leading the investigation of this matter."

Officers said they found the security guard in the alley with a gunshot wound.



He was taken to Duke Hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released. Police have not released any information about the shooter.
