Unarmed security guard shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed in an alleyway near a parking deck Tuesday morning.The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.Allied Universal, a security company recently hired to patrol Durham parking decks, confirmed the killed security guard was employed with the company.Officers said they found the security guard in the alley with a gunshot wound.He was taken to Duke Hospital where he later died.The man's identity has not been released. Police have not released any information about the shooter.