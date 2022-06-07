Sports

North Carolina baseball downs VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina's Danny Serretti, seen Saturday, had a home run and drove in two runs against VCU on Monday evening. (Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Mikey Madej capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and No. 11 overall seed North Carolina cruised to a 7-3 victory over VCU on Monday to win the Chapel Hill Regional and earn a berth in the super regionals.

The Tar Heels (42-20) had to work their way through the loser's bracket - falling 4-3 to VCU (42-20) after a 15-4 win over Hofstra in the opener. North Carolina eliminated Georgia 6-5 before routing the Rams 19-8 to force Monday's showdown.

Mac Horvath started the first-inning rally for the Tar Heels with a one-out single. Vance Honeycutt put runners on the corners with a two-out single. Alberto Osuna singled to drive in Danny Serretti - who reached base on a fielder's choice - sending Honeycutt to third and setting the stage for Madej's big blast.

Osuna had an RBI single in the third and Serretti hit a two-run shot in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Tar Heels.

READ MORE: ECU baseball also advances to Super Regional

Gage Gillian (3-3) got the win for UNC with 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four.

Jacob Selden had an RBI single in a two-run fourth for the Rams. VCU's other runs were scored on ground outs.

Tyler Davis (5-3) lasted just one inning in a start for VCU, yielding four runs on five hits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillbaseballunc
Copyright © 2022 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Large fire breaks out at Holly Springs business
Gas prices: Are warehouse club memberships worth the savings?
Property taxes going up as Wake County approves $1.7 billion budget
Andrew Brown's family to receive $3M settlement from sheriff's office
Bad AC units leave Fort Bragg families struggling to stay cool
Some outraged after Drag Queen Story Hour canceled at Apex Pride Fest
FBI warns businesses in 8 Southern states of fraud scheme
Show More
ECU baseball beats Coastal Carolina 13-4, advances to Super Regional
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Civil War ship sunk off NC in 'astounding' shape, NOAA experts say
Rough waves slam NC coast as Tropical Storm Alex moves past
104-year-old woman fulfills lifelong wish to hold penguin
More TOP STORIES News