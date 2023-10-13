'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' happening Friday night at the Dean E. Smith Center

The men's and women's basketball teams at UNC will tip off the season Friday night at Live Action with Carolina Basketball.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- New team, new lights, new hope: Carolina Basketball kicks off the 2023-24 season at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday with "Live Action with Carolina Basketball."

The Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing season where they started as the preseason number one team and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

The team then saw a significant amount of turnover via the transfer portal. Now the Heels look to reset and prove that Hubert Davis' run to the National Championship Game in his first year as head coach was not a fluke.

But the new faces in Carolina Blue are not the only thing new fans will get to see Friday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. A new lighting system has been installed which is being called the "most significant lighting enhancements since the arena opened in 1986," according to GoHeels.com.

Live Action with Carolina Basketball is the official start of the basketball season. It's the annual event that used to be called Late Night with Roy.

Admission to the Dean E. Smith Center is free to the public and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature introductions to both the men's and women's teams.

If you wish to see it but cannot make it out, the show will be streamed live on ACCNX.