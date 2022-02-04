UNC warns of counterfeit tickets ahead of rivalry game against Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beware of counterfeit tickets. That's the warning from UNC's Department of Athletics ahead of the Carolina-Duke game this weekend.
The unranked Tar Heels host the ninth ranked Blue Devils in what will be Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game at the Dean E. Smith Center.
The Smith Center is one of the very few arenas where Coach K does not have a winning record. He is 15-20 in his 35 attempts in Chapel Hill.
While UNC is unranked nationally, the team is just half a game behind Duke in ACC standings. So a victory over Duke would place UNC at the top of the conference and give the team a quality win--which the Tar Heels desperately need to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.
All that means tickets are in high demand.
UNC suggests only buying tickets through the North Carolina Athletics Ticket Office or StubHub.
Fans buying tickets from other sources are assuming the risk that those tickets are counterfeit or otherwise invalid.
ESPN College Gameday will be in Chapel Hill for Saturday's game. The show originates from the Smith Center starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
It's the 13th time the show has broadcast from a UNC-Duke game--the most of any rivalry.
UNC Chapel Hill Police Department will be enforcing pedestrian safety Saturday. Drivers should all be aware that failing to yield to pedestrians and cyclists at crosswalks will result in citations.
