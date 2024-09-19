UNC Chapel Hill holding preparedness festival to highlight emergency response plan

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at UNC-Chapel Hill are getting a lesson in safety as the university works to improve its emergency response plan.

A preparedness festival being held comes after a deadly shooting on campus and another shelter in place lock down weeks later.

Each time students expressed concerns about the lack of information from the university.

In August 2023, authorities say a graduate student killed Associate Professor Dr. Zijie Yan.

The university sent out an Alert Carolina message immediately, but they received criticism for a lack of updates.

Students and faculty also expressed confusion over appropriate safety protocols.

At today's festival the university plans to update the campus community on the school's efforts to improve its emergency response plan which includes online training guides for faculty and teaching assistants and sharing that efforts are underway to add more cameras to campus.

There's also a separate effort to add more door locks.

After students said they had to barricade themselves inside classrooms because the doors did not lock.