UNC holds racial equity meeting to discuss student recruitment, enrollment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina held its first Racial Equity Task Force Meeting Thursday, bringing together students and faculty to discuss where the university could improve its work in connecting with and facilitating growth for students and faculty of color.
During the meeting, task force leaders--including members of the student body, faculty and employees from across the school system--listened to research on how the school system's universities are doing on their efforts to recruit diverse students and faculty, enroll students of color, and promote racial equity on campus.
The leaders listened to the results of several focus groups and studies about racial equity, noting that the universities have work to do in the areas of student enrollment, staff improvement and success outcomes.
"Higher education is an ever evolving and dynamic landscape, with stakeholders that crisscross all areas of race, gender, income and education," said Dawn Brown, a member of the Racial Equity Task Force. "To serve them successfully requires continuous evaluation, reflection and action, and I've personally learned and experienced that we as individuals, campuses and the system can make our best progress by listening, and I hope to serve in that capacity as a member of this team."
Over the next few months, the task force leaders hope to map out their strategies and present those plans to the UNC Board of Governors.
