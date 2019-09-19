uncc shooting

UNC Charlotte shooting suspect expected to plead guilty during Thursday court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man accused of carrying out a mass shooting on a North Carolina college campus last spring is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.

According to the Charlotte-area ABC station WSOC, Trystan Andrew Terrell is expected to accept a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office said Terrell will appear for an arraignment Thursday at around 2 p.m. The DA's office said in a statement that the hearing was originally scheduled as a Rule 24 hearing, in which it's determined whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Such hearings are held in first-degree murder cases.

Terrell is charged with murder and other counts in connection with the shootings in a classroom at UNC Charlotte on April 30, killing two students and wounding four others. One of the slain students, Riley Howell, was credited with saving lives by charging Terrell and taking him to the floor.

Two of the students shot, Drew Pescaro and Sean Dehart, are from Apex. Pescaro is a Middle Creek High School graduate. Dehart graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 2017.
