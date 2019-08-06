UNC Charlotte shooting victim fights for gun control legislation

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drew Pescaro is one of the six students shot at UNC Charlotte in April. Four months later, he's standing with legislators, hoping to make a change.
The scars will stay with him forever.
"I have a scar down my abdomen. I have a bullet hole right here," Pescaro said as he showed his wounds.
They are both physical and emotional.
"No one is expecting that to happen and then 10 minutes later our world went to hell," Pescaro said.
"It is time to do something. How long are we going to sit around?" said Rep. Deb Butler, (D) District 18.
Legislators and activists are pushing for new gun legislation that they say will help prevent the next mass shooting.
The bills include measures like banning bump stocks and a way for people to go to a judge if they believe someone should not be able to own a gun. But the bills have not made much progress.
"This is our resort to get something out of a committee onto the floor," said Rep. Marcia Morey, (D) District 30.
They're hoping the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton will be enough to at least spark a conversation.
"All I ask is that you take the time to discuss these bills and you take the time to vote on these," Pescaro said.
The bill needs support from six Republicans in order for it to make any progress. So far, Democrats have not been able to get any Republican support.
