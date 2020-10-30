'All clear' given 40 minutes after alert of armed person on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

The alerts began at 11:43 a.m. with one from Alert Carolina that told all students and staff to "go inside now."
A follow-up alert at 12:05 p.m. said the armed individual was seen at the UNC Ambulatory Care Center, which is a COVID-19 testing site located on South Campus at UNC Hospital.
That follow-up alert reiterated that everybody should "shelter in place immediately."
Then at 12:21 p.m. Alert Carolina issued the following tweet saying it was all over.
!Alert Carolina!— Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) October 30, 2020
All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF
