'All clear' given 40 minutes after alert of armed person on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 'all clear' has been given at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after more than 30 minutes of alerts about a report of an armed person on campus.

The alerts began at 11:43 a.m. with one from Alert Carolina that told all students and staff to "go inside now."

A follow-up alert at 12:05 p.m. said the armed individual was seen at the UNC Ambulatory Care Center, which is a COVID-19 testing site located on South Campus at UNC Hospital.

That follow-up alert reiterated that everybody should "shelter in place immediately."

Then at 12:21 p.m. Alert Carolina issued the following tweet saying it was all over.



Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about what happened.
