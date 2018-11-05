Boil water advisory issued for customers in Carrboro, Chapel Hill after water main break

A water main break outside of the OWASA plant is causing limited water usage for customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A main water line outside of OWASA's Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant broke Monday morning, causing customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to limit their water usage.


Officials said the break is actively draining OWASA's water storage, so customers are encouraged to boil their water.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be dismissing students early Monday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30; middle schools will dismiss at 12; high schools will dismiss at 1.

UNC-Chapel Hill has also canceled classes for the day.



UNC Medical Center released a statement saying:

"Due to the OWASA water main break in Chapel Hill, the UNC Medical Center is currently operating under established contingency plans for this type of scenario.

UNC Medical Center is temporarily suspending elective surgeries due to the water shortage. Additionally, we are not accepting transfer patients. Trauma patients are currently being redirected to other facilities in the area.

The facility is bringing in bottled water for use by patients and staff. We are directing, patients, guests, and employees at UNC Medical Center and our outpatient clinics served by OWASA not to drink tap water or use it for hygiene.

Until further notice, Medical Center staff are directed to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to perform hand hygiene and continue to conserve water for direct patient care.

We are already receiving water shipments for situations where water is needed for hand hygiene, and we also are working to acquire as many portable hand washing stations as possible."

UNC Medical Center also said members of the Chapel Hill community should not use the toilet facilities there as they are closed temporarily. Also, routine visitation is discouraged during this time and will be limited until full water service is restored.

Crews are working to isolate and fix the break.

Jones Ferry Road is closed between Bim Street and Barnes Street in Carrboro.
Officials are unsure what caused the break.

Customers should monitor OWASA's website for updates.
