Select classes canceled at UNC Pembroke over bomb threat

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina at Pembroke said some classes had to be canceled on Friday after a bomb threat was received.

The school sent out an alert to students after getting the threat for the school of business.

James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated and classes canceled at both buildings for Friday.

The university says the F.B.I., S.B.I. and campus police are all investigating the threat.

U.S. World News and Report has identified UNC-Pembroke as the most diverse regional university in the south with a minority enrollment of 62%.

Right now, it's not known if this bomb threat is connected to or similar to the string of threats called in earlier this year to HBCU's across the country.