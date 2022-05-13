UNC names Brian James as new campus police chief

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new top cop on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The university announced Friday that Brian James will take over as chief of the university's campus police.

His official start date is July 1.

James comes to Chapel Hill after serving as police chief at the Greensboro Police Department, where he retired after serving 26 years.

In a letter to the UNC community, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz called James, a highly respected leader in law enforcement.

Guskiewicz said the search committee made it "the highest priority not just to find someone with police and safety experience, but also to find a leader who puts the community first and has a history of developing relationships within their community. I am confident that Chief James upholds these values."

James holds a master of business administration from Pfeiffer University and a bachelor of science in business administration from North Carolina A&T State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
