'Go inside now': UNC-Chapel Hill sends emergency alert about armed and dangerous person on or near campus

Alert Carolina sent out the alert at 11:43 a.m.
The alert tells all students and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay until further notice.
A UNC staff member tells ABC11 they received a text alert telling them to avoid the UNC Hospital Ambulatory Care Center.
!Alert Carolina!— Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) October 30, 2020
Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF
