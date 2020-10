'Go inside now': UNC-Chapel Hill sends emergency alert about armed and dangerous person on or near campus

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) October 30, 2020

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent an alert to students Friday warning them of an armed and dangerous person is on or near campus.Alert Carolina sent out the alert at 11:43 a.m.The alert tells all students and staff to go inside immediately, close windows and doors, and stay until further notice.A UNC staff member tells ABC11 they received a text alert telling them to avoid the UNC Hospital Ambulatory Care Center.Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about the situation.