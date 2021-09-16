abc11 together

UNC REX healthcare heroes treated to lunch, heartwarming thank yous

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

UNC REX healthcare heroes treated to lunch, heartwarming thank yous

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is supporting our local healthcare heroes, working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, UNC REX doctors, nurses and staffers were treated to a delicious lunch from Ruckus Pizza. It's just what the doctor ordered for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"It's really heavy. It's straining not just physically with everybody pulling together. We're one great team...it's like a war effort, " clinical nurse manager Wayde Batt said.

The doctors and nurses at UNC REX are currently treating 70 COVID-19 patients, 25 of which are in the ICU.

"You go home every day and think about the patients you sent to the ICU and where they are and what's happening with their family," RN Millie McDonald said.

SEE ALSO: WakeMed healthcare heroes treated to lunch, care packages

This is why a nice meal and messages of encouragement from students and staff at Olive Chapel Elementary, West Lake Elementary and Cary Academy will go a long way.

"They recognize that the community supports them and is there for them," UNC REX President Ernie Bovio said.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 Together is supporting our local healthcare heroes, working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Just like little things like that, it really does help bring joy to the unit. It's something nice to talk about," McDonald said.

All the staff we spoke to said the biggest help the community could give is getting vaccinated. That would allow the whole country to put this pandemic behind us.

"Before people weren't really as nervous, they were like 'I'm young and I'm healthy, I'll be OK.' But it's not like that anymore and I think people have a hard time grasping even though you're young and healthy, Covid doesn't discriminate," RN Jackie D'Aleo said.

In addition to getting vaccinated, if you'd like to be part of the ABC11 push to thank healthcare workers, click here to send your own thank you message.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhospitalcoronavirusabc11 togetherhealth caregood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Understanding mental health issues
Durham woman partners with Walgreens for neighborhood vaccine clinic
Celebrating Latinx culture through El Pueblo's Fiesta
Triangle LUNGe Forward
TOP STORIES
Chapel Hill police announce arrest in murder of Faith Hedgepeth
TIMELINE: What happened the night Faith Hedgepeth was killed
9-year-old Robeson Co. girl injured in shooting released from hospital
Raleigh woman wanted COVID vaccine but instead got Meningitis shot
LATEST: 115 more COVID deaths reported; record number on ventilator
Fayetteville father charged after child dies in hot car
Show More
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for $10M insurance fraud plot
Man killed in shooting at Club Amnesia in Raleigh ID'd
Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says
More TOP STORIES News