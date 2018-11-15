UNC student says man touched her inappropriately near campus

!Alert Carolina! UNC Police investigating Report of Sexual Battery in Friday Center Park & Ride Lot.

See https://t.co/6mTpT0Fwj5 — Alert Carolina (@Alert_UNCCH) November 15, 2018

UNC-Chapel Hill police officers are investigating after a reported sexual battery that happened in a parking lot near the main campus.Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the Friday Center Park and Ride Lot off of NC 54 for a reported sexual battery.Officials say a young woman, who's a student at the university, was walking from her car through the parking area to catch a bus and was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately and ran off.UNC police searched the area but didn't find the suspect.No names have been released and the victim did not see any weapons on her attacker.As the investigation continues, anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.