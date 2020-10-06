North Carolina and North Carolina State got big wins this weekend while Duke suffered a fourth straight loss.
The Tar Heels rose to No. 8 in the polls, their highest ranking since 2015, with a tough win at Boston College.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, rallying to edge Pitt, 30-29.
As for the Blue Devils, they fell to 0-4 with a home loss to Virginia Tech.
On Monday, the Triangle ACC coaches talked about their teams moving forward. Watch the video for details.
Big week for UNC, Nc State, not so much for Duke
