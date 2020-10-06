UNC Tar Heels

Big week for UNC, Nc State, not so much for Duke

North Carolina and North Carolina State got big wins this weekend while Duke suffered a fourth straight loss.

The Tar Heels rose to No. 8 in the polls, their highest ranking since 2015, with a tough win at Boston College.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, rallying to edge Pitt, 30-29.

As for the Blue Devils, they fell to 0-4 with a home loss to Virginia Tech.

On Monday, the Triangle ACC coaches talked about their teams moving forward. Watch the video for details.
